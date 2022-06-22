Advertisement

‘Keep the faith’ | Reeves cheers on Ole Miss Rebels, competing in College World Series

Ole Miss practices at the College World Series
Ole Miss practices at the College World Series(WOWT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Ole Miss Rebels are on a roll in the College World Series happening this week in Omaha.

And, they’re getting some political praises from Governor Tate Reeves.

“No matter how low the valley, you gotta believe there is a mountaintop coming up on the horizon,” Reeves tweeted. “Keep the faith! Hotty Toddy OleMaha.”

The Rebels defeated Arkansas 13-5 in Game 2 of the College World Series.

Ole Miss will play Arkansas on Wednesday night at 6 p.m.

The game will air on ESPN.

