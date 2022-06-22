Advertisement

Kemper County Arrest Report June 20, 2022

Daily Docket 5
Daily Docket 5(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Jeremiah Simmons 06-09-2022 No Driver License.jpg
Jeremiah Simmons 06-09-2022 No Driver License.jpg

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Dylan Burkeen 06-15-2022 Contempt of Court
Dylan Burkeen 06-15-2022 Contempt of Court
06-10-2022 Hold.jpg
06-10-2022 Hold.jpg
Kailon Bartholomew 06-15-2022 Enticement of a Child to Produce Visual Depiction of Sexual...
Kailon Bartholomew 06-15-2022 Enticement of a Child to Produce Visual Depiction of Sexual Conduct.jpg
Kimyatta Friloux 06-17-2022 Domestic Violence.jpg
Kimyatta Friloux 06-17-2022 Domestic Violence.jpg
Leroy Friloux 06-17-2022 Domestic Violence.jpg
Leroy Friloux 06-17-2022 Domestic Violence.jpg(WTOK)
Odarius Prince 06-18-2022 Public Profanity; Disturbance of the Peace; Disorderly Conduct.jpg
Odarius Prince 06-18-2022 Public Profanity; Disturbance of the Peace; Disorderly Conduct.jpg

Most Read

Kelvin DeJesus Ephrim, Jr., has been charged with aggravated assault and one count of domestic...
Man charged with domestic violence
Sela Ward Parkway
Meridian City Council declares state of emergency to sewer line on Sela Ward Parkway
Man jailed after hit-and-run crash kills Mississippi cyclist
Deputies on scene at J. O. Thomas Rd. in Toomsuba
Tips sought to solve June 13 shooting
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 21, 2022

Latest News

Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report June 22, 2022
Daily Docket 4
City of Meridian Arrest Report June 21, 2022
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report June 20, 2022
Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 22, 2022