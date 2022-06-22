Funeral services for Margie “Pug” McDaniel will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 10 a.m., at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Bro. Wayne Hemingway and Randy Caldwell officiating. Burial to follow at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Ms. Margie “Pug” McDaniel, age 87, of the Shucktown Community passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, June 20, 2022. She was reunited with her husband, Johnny, in Heaven just three short months after his passing.

Margie, also known as “Pug” was born and raised in Meridian, Miss. She spent her early years working as an inspector at two local shirt factories, before opening McDaniel’s Groceries in the Shucktown Community, operating it for over 40 years with Johnny.

Margie wore many hats in her life, Momma, Grandmaw Pug, Boss Lady, Mayor of Shucktown, and was the Matriarch of her family. She was a no-nonsense, independent, strong woman whom you fell in love with within seconds of meeting her because of her gentle smiles, laughter, and love for God, life, family, and people. A woman of principle and courage, who stood tall and firm for what she believed in. In her younger years you could see her zooming around in her 1966 Mustang, a car she dearly loved. Margie loved to swim and was also an avid Basketball player and was always ready for a game of Horse up into her 70s, in which most times she won. She truly loved the game and if there was a game on TV you could bet she was watching it. She also loved to shop and had a love for shoes. There was always a running joke in the family that whatever she went shopping to get, she would always return with a pair of shoes maybe two or three.

She is survived by her daughters, Charlotte Wagner (Johnny), Tammy Frapp (Kevan), and her son, Jackie Penny (Debbie); her grandchildren: Brent Fortenberry (Carla), Nicole McLellon (Walter), Koltan Frapp; great-granddaughter, Allison McLellon; her sisters-in-law, Mavis Fagan; Faye Warren, Becky McDaniel, Shirley McDaniel, and Kathy Ridout; brothers-in-law, Jimmy McDaniel and Dewayne Ridout; special niece, JoAnn Tibbals; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Johnny R. McDaniel; her parents, Roger and Nora Wright; her siblings, Bill Wright, Jimmy Wright, and Lucille Morgan.

The family would like to thank the excellent care she received over the past four years at UMMC, Dr. Jeremy Jackson, Dr. Carter Milner, Dr. Vincent Herrin; special nurses, Angela, and Shelby, and UMMC Cancer Center staff; Dr. Katie Matthews and staff; Dr. Virginia Nelson; The ACS Gertrude C. Ford Hope Lodge, Sydenie Howard, and staff; Best Western Plus, Kia and staff; special caregiver, Bertha Jenkins.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to UMMC Cancer Institute and The ACS Gertrude C. Ford Hope Lodge.

Pallbearers will consist of family and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 24, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

