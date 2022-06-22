Meridian City Council declares state of emergency to sewer line on Sela Ward Parkway
Preparing to fix collapsed sewer on B Street
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The City of Meridian is preparing to repair sewer lines on Sela Ward Parkway.
The city council voted to declare a state of emergency on a sewer line in the area. This means that fixing the line is now a top priority. The line is located on B Street and the repair will cost over $400,000. The lines will be replaced before they begin paving the area. They chose to declare a state of emergency to bypass a 30-day waiting period to take bids from contractors.
Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.