Meridian City Council declares state of emergency to sewer line on Sela Ward Parkway

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The City of Meridian is preparing to repair sewer lines on Sela Ward Parkway.

The city council voted to declare a state of emergency on a sewer line in the area. This means that fixing the line is now a top priority. The line is located on B Street and the repair will cost over $400,000. The lines will be replaced before they begin paving the area. They chose to declare a state of emergency to bypass a 30-day waiting period to take bids from contractors.

Right now they’re ahead of time, within budget, except this type of thing comes up and to spend extra money. This is an extra $400,000 but it has to be fixed. We can’t allow a sewer line to not function.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.