Advertisement

Meridian City Council declares state of emergency to sewer line on Sela Ward Parkway

Preparing to fix collapsed sewer on B Street
Sela Ward Parkway
Sela Ward Parkway(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The City of Meridian is preparing to repair sewer lines on Sela Ward Parkway.

The city council voted to declare a state of emergency on a sewer line in the area. This means that fixing the line is now a top priority. The line is located on B Street and the repair will cost over $400,000. The lines will be replaced before they begin paving the area. They chose to declare a state of emergency to bypass a 30-day waiting period to take bids from contractors.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauderdale County Courthouse
Judge Charlie Smith, D.A. Kassie Coleman talk about guilty verdict in shooting trial
Man jailed after hit-and-run crash kills Mississippi cyclist
Melania rests as she works clearing the rubble of a temple that was destroyed during attacks in...
State Dept confirms death of 2nd American in Ukraine war
Once the man came to the driver side door to take the money, Phillips acted and was able to get...
Dad shot in mouth protecting daughter from robber
Russell was sentenced to life in prison on a marijuana charge, due to the state's habitual...
High court upholds life sentence for Forrest Co. man convicted of marijuana possession

Latest News

Image of Lunch and Learn
Meridian Architectural Trust hosts Lunch and Learn
Andrew Goodman, James Chaney, and Michael Schwerner.
58th Anniversary of Goodman, Schwerner, Chaney murders
AF-438 jet
The F-4 jet has made its way back home
image of crowd at concert
World Peace Concert held in Meridian