MHP: Chase in Wayne Co. began after driver fled from traffic stop on U.S. 84

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol has released new findings into its investigation into Tuesday’s high-speed chase in Wayne County.

According to reports, the chase happened on Mississippi Highway 184, and it involved the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, MHP and the Waynesboro Police Department.

According to MHP Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Trooper Taylor Shows, a trooper was patrolling U.S. Highway 84 around 2:30 p.m., when he attempted to stop a 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis for a traffic violation.

The female driver would then begin to flee, which led to the pursuit of the vehicle into the City of Waynesboro, where the driver crashed into a WPD officer’s vehicle.

Shows said minor injuries were reported in the crash.

The chase is currently under investigation by MHP.

