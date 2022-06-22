Advertisement

MHP: Chase in Wayne Co. began after driver fled from traffic stop on U.S. 84

The female driver would then begin to flee, which led to the pursuit of the vehicle into the...
The female driver would then begin to flee, which led to the pursuit of the vehicle into the City of Waynesboro, where the driver crashed into a WPD officer’s vehicle.(Wayne County Sheriff's Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol has released new findings into its investigation into Tuesday’s high-speed chase in Wayne County.

According to reports, the chase happened on Mississippi Highway 184, and it involved the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, MHP and the Waynesboro Police Department.

High-speed chase ends with car crash in Wayne Co.

According to MHP Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Trooper Taylor Shows, a trooper was patrolling U.S. Highway 84 around 2:30 p.m., when he attempted to stop a 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis for a traffic violation.

The female driver would then begin to flee, which led to the pursuit of the vehicle into the City of Waynesboro, where the driver crashed into a WPD officer’s vehicle.

Shows said minor injuries were reported in the crash.

The chase is currently under investigation by MHP.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Sela Ward Parkway
Meridian City Council declares state of emergency to sewer line on Sela Ward Parkway
Kelvin DeJesus Ephrim, Jr., has been charged with aggravated assault and one count of domestic...
Man charged with domestic violence
Man jailed after hit-and-run crash kills Mississippi cyclist
Deputies on scene at J. O. Thomas Rd. in Toomsuba
Tips sought to solve June 13 shooting
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 21, 2022

Latest News

What does a gas tax break mean for you?
What a gas tax break means for you
Ole Miss practices at the College World Series
‘Keep the faith’ | Reeves cheers on Ole Miss Rebels, competing in College World Series
The Food and Drug Administration announced plans Tuesday to change the rules to bring down...
FDA plans to lower nicotine levels in cigarettes
With interest rates on the rise, federal student loans are about to get more expensive.
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase