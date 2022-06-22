Funeral services celebrating the life of Mr. George Edward “Edd” Jackson will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with the Reverends Larry Reynolds and Dr. Dan Lanier officiating. Interment rites will immediately follow the service at Forest Lawn Memorial Garden. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Jackson, age 74, of Meridian passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Edd was a dedicated employee of Hardin’s Bakery for around 25 years, following in his father’s footsteps. He also was a volunteer for the Meridian Auxillary Police. Edd enjoyed being outdoors, going to church, and spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter. He was a devout Christian and a member of Cotton Heights Free Will Baptist Church, and when he couldn’t attend church due to the COVID-19 pandemic and due to physical limitations, he faithfully watched services from Northcrest Baptist Church.

Edd leaves behind to cherish his memory his son, George “Man” Jackson (Christy); granddaughter, Gracie Jackson; sisters, Cathy Raley (Wayne) and Carolyn Shelton (Ray); a special family friend, Vicki Williams; and numerous other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George L. and Annie Bell Slayton Jackson.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes c/o Northcrest Baptist Church (3412 North Hills Street, Meridian, Mississippi 39305).

Pallbearers will be George “Man” Jackson, Wayne Raley, Ray Shelton, Michael Brown, Tim Dowdy, and Kenny Rutledge. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of Cotton Heights Free Will Baptist Church.

The family of Mr. Jackson would like to extend a heartfelt “thank-you” to the nurses on Anderson Regional Medical Center floor Five East, his hospice nurses, his family doctor for over 20 years, Dr. Frank Harmon, and the doctors who cared for him during his illness.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721