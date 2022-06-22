Services for Mr. William “Rod” Gressett, of Union, will be held 2:30 pm, Monday, June 20, 2022 at Milling Funeral Chapel of Union. Burial will be held at Macedonia Cemetery. Bro. Jerry Gressett will be officiating.

Visitation will be held 1:30-2:30 pm, Monday, June 20 at Milling Funeral Home.

Mr. William “Rod” Gressett, 79, passed away, Friday, June 17, 2022 at Regency Hospital.

Survivors:

2 Daughters: Felicia Hall of Bolton and Teresa Hammaker of Florence

1 Son: William Roderick Gressett of Florence

4 Grandchildren and 8 Great- Grandchildren

5 siblings: John W. Gressett, Nita Pierce, Rachel Lott, Mary Ann Oliver and Jerry Gressett

Mr. Gressett is preceded in death by his wife, Diane Gressett; siblings, Jackson Raymond Gressett, Martha Lou Scruggs and Sandra Faye Buckley.

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

