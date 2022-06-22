Advertisement

Murder conviction overturned in Georgia hot car death case

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2016, file photo, Justin Ross Harris listens during his trial at the...
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2016, file photo, Justin Ross Harris listens during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. Georgia's highest court on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, overturned the murder and child cruelty convictions against Harris, whose toddler son died after he left him in a hot car for hours, saying the jury saw evidence that was “extremely and unfairly prejudicial.”(Stephen B. Morton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s highest court has overturned the murder and child cruelty convictions against a man whose toddler son died after he left him in a hot car for hours.

The Georgia Supreme Court opinion released Wednesday says the jury saw evidence that was “extremely and unfairly prejudicial.”

Justin Ross Harris, 41, was convicted in November 2016 on eight counts including malice murder in the death of his 22-month-old son, Cooper.

A judge sentenced him to life without parole as well as 32 more years in prison for other crimes.

The high court upheld Harris’ convictions on three sex crimes committed against a 16-year-old girl that Harris had not appealed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man jailed after hit-and-run crash kills Mississippi cyclist
Kelvin DeJesus Ephrim, Jr., has been charged with aggravated assault and one count of domestic...
Man charged with domestic violence
Sela Ward Parkway
Meridian City Council declares state of emergency to sewer line on Sela Ward Parkway
Lauderdale County Courthouse
Judge Charlie Smith, D.A. Kassie Coleman talk about guilty verdict in shooting trial
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 21, 2022

Latest News

According to the sheriff’s office, 25-year-old Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge was shot as he...
South Carolina deputy shot and killed in the line of duty
The White House has been working to make supply more available as it has faced pressure from...
US importing baby formula from Mexico to ease shortage
Visitors returned Wednesday morning to a changed landscape in Yellowstone National Park.
Yellowstone park reopens after changes wrought by flood
FILE -Baltimore Ravens rookie linebacker Jaylon Ferguson walks off the field after an NFL...
Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dies at age 26
The Pineapple Passionfruit is one of the new summer drinks at Starbucks.
Starbucks adds new summer drinks to its menu