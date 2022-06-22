Natchez man sentenced to 40 years behind bars for killing MHP trooper in ‘depraved-heart’ murder

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A Natchez man is sentenced to 40 years behind bars for killing an MHP trooper two years ago.

Tuesday, Judge Tomika H. Irving sentenced Damion Whittley.

Investigators say Lt. Troy Morris was shot to death as he sat in his truck on the side of U.S. 61 in Jefferson County.

Morris, who was off-duty at the time, was driving a mail truck for the postal service and he had a flat tire.

Between a radio transmission asking for assistance and when that assistance arrived, officials say Damion Whittley killed him.

Copiah County District Attorney Daniella M. Shorter said Whittley pleaded guilty to depraved heart murder and received the maximum sentence.

Whitley was one of three people taken into custody and charged with murder.

