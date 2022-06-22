Advertisement

Natchez man sentenced to 40 years behind bars for killing MHP trooper in ‘depraved-heart’ murder

Natchez man sentenced to 40 years behind bars for killing MHP trooper in ‘depraved-heart’ murder
Natchez man sentenced to 40 years behind bars for killing MHP trooper in ‘depraved-heart’ murder(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A Natchez man is sentenced to 40 years behind bars for killing an MHP trooper two years ago.

Tuesday, Judge Tomika H. Irving sentenced Damion Whittley.

Investigators say Lt. Troy Morris was shot to death as he sat in his truck on the side of U.S. 61 in Jefferson County.

Morris, who was off-duty at the time, was driving a mail truck for the postal service and he had a flat tire.

Between a radio transmission asking for assistance and when that assistance arrived, officials say Damion Whittley killed him.

Copiah County District Attorney Daniella M. Shorter said Whittley pleaded guilty to depraved heart murder and received the maximum sentence.

Whitley was one of three people taken into custody and charged with murder.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelvin DeJesus Ephrim, Jr., has been charged with aggravated assault and one count of domestic...
Man charged with domestic violence
Sela Ward Parkway
Meridian City Council declares state of emergency to sewer line on Sela Ward Parkway
Man jailed after hit-and-run crash kills Mississippi cyclist
Deputies on scene at J. O. Thomas Rd. in Toomsuba
Tips sought to solve June 13 shooting
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 21, 2022

Latest News

The White House has been working to make supply more available as it has faced pressure from...
US importing baby formula from Mexico to ease shortage
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
Heat Advisory Today
Heat advisory until 8 p.m.
The Food and Drug Administration announced plans Tuesday to change the rules to bring down...
FDA plans to lower nicotine levels in cigarettes