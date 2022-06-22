Graveside services for Mrs. Nell Corley will begin at 2:30 PM Friday, June 24, 2022 at Enterprise Cemetery with the Reverend Jim Feirtag and Mrs. Donna Wheatley officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Corley, 83, of Bailey, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson after a brief illness.

Nell was a loving devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She retired as an accountant after over 45 years of service. She loved working in her yard, babysitting and caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Early in her life she enjoyed camping, traveling, and being active in her church.

Mrs. Nell is survived by her husband of 27 years, LeRoy Corley; children James Michael Thomas (Dorothy), Sherri Goldman (Greer), Sandy Melton; step-children Brenda Moulder (Dennis), Sebren Corley, III (Cheryl), Dale Corley (Susan), Nyleva Corley (Eric), Tanya Corley, Teri Wells (Devon), and Ashley Rogers (Jason); 31 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Sister JoAnn Grantham, as well as host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Corley is preceded in death by her parents Lamar and Lillie Mae Moulds; grandson Allen Goldman; and step-daughter, Toni Ruth Dunlap.

Pallbearers will be her family members.

Memorials may be made as donations to NorthPark Church or to a Charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.

The Corley family will receive guests from 12:30PM until 1:30PM at the funeral home prior to departing to Enterprise Cemetery.

