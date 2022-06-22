Funeral services for Ouida Mae Buckley, 81, of Butler will be held Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 4:00 P.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with Rev. Ben James officiating. Burial will follow in the Butler City Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Ouida passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, at UAB Medical Center in Birmingham. She was born April 20, 1941, in Savannah, Georgia.

Her family knew her as Mother, Granny, and GG. She taught them how to be strong, yet tender and graceful women; how to love hard and cherish the people and family in their lives; how to appreciate the daylight and wonder through the night sky. She lived a long healthy and purpose-filled life. She was a hell of a woman, always bringing tears of laughter to her family and friends faces. She enjoyed working with the flowers in her yard and was an avid golfer; however, the beach was always her happy place. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed sitting on the back porch and spending quality time with her brother and his family. Her family is looking forward to seeing her garden in Heaven and hearing about her perfect golf days.

Survivors include her son, Billy Buckley (Rhonda) of Butler; daughters, Traci DeLoach of Orange Beach; Deitsi Lewis (James) of Gallion; and Heidi Nettles (Ed) of Demopolis; grandchildren, Jackie Landerfelt (Zach); Will Lewis; Buckley Nettles; Mae Harmon Nettles; and Sally Nettles; and great grandchild, Lucille James Landerfelt; brother, William Dimingo “Bill” Moore, Jr. (Lynn) of Butler; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Louie “Billy” Buckley; parents, William Dimingo Moore, Sr. and Ola Mae Snyder Moore; brother, Edly Dimingo Moore; and sister, Barbara Simmons.

Pallbearers: Billy Moore, Chip Moore, David Moore, Clint Waddell, Jet Moore, and Sage Davis.

Honorary Pallbearers: Choctaw Country Club Ladies Golf Association; Joann Duff, and Janice Johnson.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Choctaw Country Club Ladies Golf Association at 144 Fairway Drive, Butler, Alabama 36904.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.