From small town Decatur, MS to the Greatest Show on Dirt, Kemp Alderman’s journey to Omaha is extra special

The former Newton County Academy baseball player, is continuing to dominate on the big stage for Ole Miss, but he's playing with an added purpose.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:06 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Former Newton County Academy baseball player, Kemp Alderman is continuing to play on the biggest stage in his career so far.

Alderman, a sophomore at Ole Miss, is currently in Omaha playing in the College World Series with the Rebels.

Heading to Omaha with Ole Miss for the first time since 2014, Alderman is ready to continue to dominate on the big stage and bring home a national championship.

“I mean our coach just told us, ‘y’all just stick with the process and trust it’ and he said ‘we’ll get to Omaha’ and we’ve done but play our butts off,” said Alderman after the _ win over Southern Miss in the NCAA Hattiesburg Super Regionals. “It’s just a great feeling.”

“We’ve got our bags packed and we’re ready to go,” said Sha Alderman, Kemp’s mom.

Kelly Alderman, Kemp’s dad and Sha, took the 852 mile trek to watch their son play in Nebraska.

“I’m proud of him,” said Kelly.

The small town kid knows that he has a big road ahead of him as the Rebels are undefeated in Omaha, but he has the backbone of his community behind him.

Sha said, “He’s very appreciative of our small little town because he’s played in um several different larger areas. With kids from larger areas and they don’t have the support that he has. I guess from being from a small town, everybody knows everybody and is in everybody’s business so they don’t get that support from everybody in their town like he does.”

Omaha is a familiar face for Kemp. He was actually in Omaha nine years ago as a kid.

“He was probably as excited to go to Omaha as a kid and watch the older guys and let that be a spark to make him work and you know make him do more,” said Sha. “He’s always just had those goals. And that’s what he’s worked for a lot.”

Traveling to the Cornhusker state is even more special this time around.

Sha said, “Kelly was diagnosed with a brain tumor 20 years ago and when we made a bucket list for him of the one thing that he wanted to do before he you know passed away or how every long he had to live, it was to go watch a kid go play the college world series. That was his bucket list and so you know for us it’s exciting. And it’s special because that bucket list dream is finally coming true for both of them.”

“Well I guess those nights in the cages until 11 o’clock at night, maybe paid off I guess we’ll see,” said Kelly.

Getting to make the dream a reality and checking this milestone off the bucket list, couldn’t be more special. “This is all I’ve ever dreamed about as a kid and it’s a dream come true. I can’t wait and now we’re going to try to go there and win the College World Series.”

Kemp and the Rebels will continue to compete in the College World Series. They are the only team undefeated in the tournament.

