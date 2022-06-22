State Farm Insurance celebrates 100th anniversary

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - State Farm Insurance Company celebrated its 100th anniversary Wednesday. Jeffery Wilson State Farm commemorated the day by hosting a cookout and inviting the community to attend. They gave out free hotdogs and drinks.

Jeffery Wilson has been a State Farm agent in the Queen City for over 10 years and he expressed how important serving his community is to him.

“I just love to help people and put people in places where they can win and overcome from losses. That’s our whole thing and so it’s almost like a calling, just to help people. That’s what I strive myself in doing, is setting people up to, so they overcome losses and realize their dreams,” said Wilson. “We have been doing business for a hundred years and I think that’s a remarkable event to celebrate, and we want to celebrate it with our clients.”

State Farm offers an array of insurance and retirement options.

