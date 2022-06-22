Funeral services for Mrs. Sylvia Ann Pogue will begin at 11:00 AM Friday, June 24, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverends Michael Pogue and Mike Boles officiating. Private Family Interment will follow at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Pogue, 88, of Meridian, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Bedford Care Center of Marion.

Sylvia Ann was the best mother that anyone could ask for. She will be remembered by many as a Sunday School Teacher, Bible Drill Coach, Homemaker, and an extremely hard worker and provider for her family. Mrs. Pogue worked as an office manager for many years for various local businesses. She loved crocheting, ceramics, and other crafts in her spare time in retirement years. Mrs. Pogue loved traveling especially to the Mountains. She and Mr. Leonard also enjoyed Bluegrass Music and camping. She was a wise lady beyond her years, a softspoken, gentle spirit; she was never one to be in the spotlight, always working behind the scenes, making sure things were carried out. She was a virtuous Proverbs 31 woman. Her grandchildren saw her as the sweetest, most selfless wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a faithful member of Midway Baptist Church and enjoyed serving on various mission trips through the years. Mrs. Sylvia Ann was a faithful servant of the Lord Jesus Christ and made sure to guide her family to the Lord; because of her prayer life and faithfulness, her family are servants of Jesus.

Mrs. Pogue is survived by her husband of 70 years, Leonard Pogue; children, Debbie Boles (Mike), Glenn Pogue (Melissa), Kenny Pogue (Jamie), and Tim Pogue (Leigh). Grandchildren Jonathan Boles (Kylie) and Daniel Boles (Julie); Jessica Bonner (Andrew), Michael Pogue (April), Aubrey Pogue (Carolyn), and Emily Ruedas (Jose); Aaron Pogue (Courtney), David Pogue (Ashley), and Jeremy Pogue (Lauren); Tyler Pogue (Elise), Nick Pogue (Holli), and Meagan Adair (Adam); 26 great-grandchildren and three on the way. Siblings, Sonny Williamson (Betty Ann) and Patsy Stewart, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Pogue is preceded in death by parents Odel and Lina Williamson.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Pogue Family will receive guests from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM prior to funeral rites at the funeral home.

