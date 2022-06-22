Advertisement

Vacation Bible Schools adjust to extreme heat, change up curriculum

Kids attending Vacation Bible School
Kids attending Vacation Bible School(Staff)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Many churches plan six months in advance to prepare for their Vacation Bible School programs, but some churches are making adjustments this year due to extreme heat.

Faith Baptist Church in Meridian is doing all it can to keep kids safe while they’re having fun.

“We’re blessed with a facility, to be able to have some indoor room to be able to do games and stuff like that. A lot of the games have options for water options, so you’re playing with ice and you’ve got some water to keep them cool. But it’s still a hot 103 degrees today. We’re just blessed with a facility to be able to have them inside, be able to keep them cool but still not be limited on what we can do game wise. So they can still have a good time and not have to worry about the heat as much,” said organizer, Daniel Fortenberry.

Faith Baptist told News 11 it’s grateful to be able to have all the kids together at once and to pour into their lives through VBS.

