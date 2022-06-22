Funeral services for William Eddie (Buster) Pace will be Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 11:00 am, in the chapel at Webb & Stephens Funeral Home – North. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery. Bro. Steve Taylor and Bro. Jack Kern will be officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 21, 2022, from 5 to 8 pm, at Webb & Stephens Funeral Home – North.

Mr. Pace, 87, died Friday, June 17, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. He was retired from James River Papermill. He was also a proud veteran of The United States Navy having served 8 years, starting at the age of 17. He was an active member of Russell Baptist Church until his health wouldn’t allow it anymore. He enjoyed word working and making clocks and could fix just about anything. He loved his grandchildren, and they were his world.

Mr. Pace is survived by his children Jerry Wayne Pace and his wife Elaine, Linda Jean Gibson, and her husband Dr. Gary Lamar II, and three grandchildren Lamar, Jonathan, and Madison Gibson.

He was preceded in death by his wife Shelby Pace; his parents Christine and John Roy Pace; a sister Katie Traylor and a brother-in-law Rev. Tolbert Traylor.

Pallbearers will be J.L. White, Sonny McMullen, Roy Caraway, Clement White, Kent Gibson, Langford Knight, Steve Wilson, Gerald Goodin, and Greg Price.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to Harper’s Hospice, his sitters Brenda Wilborn and Eloise Turner, and his nurse Katelyn Freeman who provided extraordinary compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Russell Christian Academy at www.russellwarriors.com.

