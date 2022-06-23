Advertisement

Another day of record heat

Another day of Dangerous Heat
Another day of Dangerous Heat(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We continue to bake across the South due to an upper-level ridge of high pressure (or heat dome). It’s leading to constant above average highs...including record heat. We’ve had several record highs and lows this June, and today adds to it. A new record was set in Meridian... reaching 102 degrees.

Of course, the humidity makes it feel even worse. Heat indices continue to range anywhere from 105-110 degrees each afternoon...along with actual temps reaching near 100 degrees. So, this dangerous heat continues, and there are no signs of relief until the Sunday-Monday timeframe when a cold front moves in. As it does, it’ll increase rain chances, and temps will get cooler behind the front by Monday. How cool? Well, how does low-mid 90s sound for next week?....because that’s on the menu. So, next week, temps will be closer to average and not as extreme.

Tracking the Tropics:

It’s been quiet in the tropics for a little while, but now we’re watching the tropical Atlantic Ocean (just east of the Lesser Antilles) for possible development over the next several days. The chance for development looks low in the short-term, but it’s definitely something to watch.

