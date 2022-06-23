Crimenet 06_23_22
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Newton County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Jorge D. Gomez.
Gomez is a 45-year-old Hispanic male who stands approximately 6′ 1″ in height, weighing 177 pounds.
He is wanted on a warrant by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department where he has been charged with possession of methamphetamine.
If you know where Gomez can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
