Crimenet 06_23_22

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Newton County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Jorge D. Gomez.

Gomez is a 45-year-old Hispanic male who stands approximately 6′ 1″ in height, weighing 177 pounds.

He is wanted on a warrant by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department where he has been charged with possession of methamphetamine.

If you know where Gomez can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

