Despite Ole Miss’s loss, Newton County Academy graduate, Kemp Alderman plays lights out

Former Newton County Academy baseball player, Kemp Alderman, is playing with an extra purpose in Omaha.
Former Newton County Academy baseball player, Kemp Alderman, is playing with an extra purpose in Omaha.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WTOK) - A shining light in Ole Miss’s loss was the performance by Newton County Academy graduate, Kemp Alderman.

Ole Miss would strike out in the bottom of the first but Alderman hits big in the bottom of the second. He hits his 11th career homer.

Alderman was really the only Rebel that was able to make a dent for Ole Miss. He had three total hits on the night including the homerun and an RBI.

“Last time we played them in the regular season they were just trying to attack me with fast ball so that’s what I went up there and that was my approach tonight,” said Alderman after the 3-2 loss to Arkansas in the College World Series. “Just hit the fast ball and try not to get behind so I did not see good breaking ball stuff.”

Even Arkansas’s head coach Dave Van Horn noticed.

“Got to give Alderman credit,” said Horn. “He did a great job tonight. He got three hits. He just took what we gave him. He spotted the fast ball right away. He just slapped it to right and he knew they were down more than one run, homerun what are you going to do really any good and he just did it. That was a professional at bat. And uh then we decided to go right handed and obviously it didn’t work out too well.”

Ole Miss will take on Arkansas for the third time in the College World Series on Thursday at 3 p.m.

