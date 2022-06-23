Advertisement

Do you know where to vote?

Congressional Republican runoffs will be decided June 28 in Mississippi.(WTOK)
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Congressional Republican runoffs will be decided June 28 in Mississippi. Two incumbents face strong challenges and one race will decide who goes up against a powerful incumbent in November.

U.S. Rep. Michael Guest is opposed by former Navy pilot Michael Cassidy in the 3rd District, which encompasses east Mississippi and parts of central Mississippi. The 20-county district includes Lauderdale, Newton, Neshoba, Kemper and Clarke, as well as Oktibbeha, Winston, Noxubee, Scott, Rankin, Jasper, Smith, Simpson, Covington, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Walthall and Pike counties.

There was no Democrat primary in the 3rd District June 7, since there was only candidate, Shuwaski Young, in that race. He’ll be on the ballot again in November. Any registered voter in the district may vote in the June 28 runoff, even if they did not vote June 7. If you’re not sure where to vote, check the ‘county’ election information on your voter registration card or call your circuit clerk.

Find the polling locations for counties in the WTOK viewing area below:

In the 4th District, U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo faces Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell.

Ronald Eller and Brian Flowers are in a runoff in the 2nd District to decide the GOP nominee to face Democrat U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson.

The polls will be open Tuesday, June 28, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

