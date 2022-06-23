Advertisement

Dylan DeLucia carries the Rebels to advance to the championship series

Ole Miss defeats Arkansas, will now head to College World Series Championship
Ole Miss defeats Arkansas, will now head to College World Series Championship(Ole Miss Baseball)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WTOK) - The Ole Miss Rebels beat Arkansas 2-0 in the third match up with the Razorbacks in the College World Series.

Senior pitcher, Dylan DeLucia threw a complete shut out with 7 strike and only allowed four hits to help carry Ole Miss to the championship series.

The game would start slow but in the top of the 4th Kevin Graham would hit an RBI double to allow Justin Bench to score.

In the top of the 7th Calvin Harris would find part of the ball to score Tim Elko for the Rebels to take the 2-0 lead over Arkansas.

Ole Miss will now compete for their first baseball championship in program history.

