Fans gather at Buffalo Wild Wings for Ole Miss baseball game

Ole Miss fans gather at Buffalo Wild Wings to watch Ole Miss take on Arkansas in the College World Series.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Fans of the Ole Miss Rebels who did not make the trip to Omaha, gathered at Buffalo Wild Wings for the College World Series.

Ole Miss was taking on Arkansas for the second time in the CWS.

Rebel fans did cheer load especially during Kemp Alderman’s homerun in the 2nd inning.

Buffalo Wild Wings has become another location for fans to watch the Rebels in Omaha.

Ole Miss will face Arkansas in a third game on Thursday at 3 p.m.

