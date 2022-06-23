Advertisement

Fredrick Allen “Trey” Logan, III

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Funeral services for Fredrick Allen “Trey” Logan, III, age 2, of the Pleasant Hill Community will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 4:00 P.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with Rev. Chad Adams officiating. Burial will follow in the Paynes Chapel Cemetery in Dixon Mills. Visitation will be at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Trey went home to be with Jesus on Friday, June 17, 2022. He was born October 8, 2019, in Meridian, Mississippi. He was a fun, loving little boy who enjoyed fishing with his daddy. This little angel brought so much joy and happiness to this world and is leaving a very huge void in the hearts and lives of all those he touched.

He is survived by his father, Fredrick Allen Logan, Jr.; mother, Tonya Martin Long; brothers, Caleb Logan & Family; and Jessie Logan; sisters, Brittany Logan, Danielle Long & Family, and Christina Long; maternal grandmother, Jenny Martin; uncles, Benji Logan & Family; Jermey Logan & Family; Matthew Logan; and Bo Martin; aunts, Tammy Hill & Family; and Christy Martin & Family.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Fred Logan, Sr. and Beverly Logan; maternal grandfather, Bill Martin; aunt, Pam Balkom; and cousin, Rad Martin.

Serving as pallbearers are Benji Logan, Jeremy Logan, Bo Martin, and Aaron Downing.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

