Lauderdale Republican Party encourages residents to vote Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Republican Party is encouraging registered voters to exercise their right to vote in Tuesday’s runoff election for Mississippi’s Third Congressional District House of Representatives.

Voters will be able to choose between incumbent Cong. Michael Guest and challenger Michael Cassidy. The two candidates were in a virtual tie in the first primary, with Cassidy holding a small lead. A third candidate, Thomas Griffin, got about 5 percent of the vote across the district.

Local Republican chair, Chris Bullock, also reminds people that absentee voting is happening now if you can’t get to the polls June 28.

“Very low turnout in the first Republican Primary. I think we had 11 percent in Lauderdale County. It’s very low. I think that was people being out of town for the summer and also voter apathy. I think people may not think their vote counts, but as we saw, it clearly does. Every vote counts and we need everyone to go out and vote this Tuesday,” said Bullock.

Absentee voting is available during regular business hours at circuit clerk offices through Friday, Jun. 24, and on Saturday, Jun. 25, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon, for this election. Registered voters may cast an absentee ballot if they will be unable to go to the polls on election day.

