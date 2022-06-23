Advertisement

Man impaled by wrought iron fence after fall from ladder while trimming trees, officials say

FILE PHOTO - According to the Wichita Fire Department, a man was trimming trees when he fell...
FILE PHOTO - According to the Wichita Fire Department, a man was trimming trees when he fell from a ladder and landed on a wrought iron fence like this one.(Brett Holmes Photography/Getty Images Pro via Canva)
By KWCH Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – A man is in critical condition after he was impaled by a wrought iron fence Wednesday morning in Kansas.

According to the Wichita Fire Department, the man was trimming trees when he fell from a ladder around 9:23 a.m. and landed on the fence. The fence went through the man’s right leg, officials said.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

No further details were given.

