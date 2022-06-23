MDOC: Study of Mississippi prison programs underway

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi’s state prisons, inmates, and programs will be under a microscope for the next two years by two of the country’s leading research universities.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections said changes made by Commissioner Burl Cain will be studied by the president of Pepperdine University, Jim Gash, and renowned criminal justice researcher, Dr. Byron Johnson at Baylor University. MDOC called it an :intensive 2-year research project”. Researchers will meet with inmates, corrections officers and Commissioner Cain to observe how re-entry and seminary programs are helping inmates improve their lives.

Baylor and Pepperdine chose Mississippi as a follow-up to a previous 5-year study of Cain’s success in seminary, reentry and faith-based programs. The two project leaders said their research will be as beneficial to society as to inmates.

