Miss University and Miss Jones County win in first round of prelims

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There are two winners in the first night of preliminary competition at Miss Mississippi.

It’s the first year for both candidates to participate in the state program.

Miss University Abigail Church is a member of the Rebellettes dance team at Ole Miss, and Wednesday night, she scored high enough with the judges to win in Preliminary Talent. This is her first time on the Miss Mississippi stage.

“It’s my very favorite part of the competition because it’s where every single girl gets to shine on her own, in her element, and what she feels great doing,” said Church. “That’s why it’s such an honor that I was given this award tonight because I absolutely love to dance. Any chance to dance is a great day.”

Church says she is disappointed for the baseball team but believes they will fight back for another win in Omaha.

“I’m really heartbroken for the team, but I know that they can overcome all obstacles. They have really been through some hills and valleys this season. Although this might be a valley, I’m excited for the next game because redemption season is always better,” Church said.

In Red Carpet Evening Wear, the winner is Miss Jones County Karsyn Ulmer. This is also her first year to compete at Miss Mississippi.

Ulmer said, “Last October 25th was when I was crowned, and I quit both of my jobs and then took a tiny break from school. I just took minimum classes and immediately began preparing. When I do something, I give it my all.”

Thursday night Miss University competes in Red Carpet Evening Wear, and Miss Jones County has On Stage Question. Round two of preliminary competition begins at seven at the Vicksburg Convention Center.

