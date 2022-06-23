Advertisement

Mississippi county to pay $2.75M in diabetic inmate’s death

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LUCEDALE, Miss. — A Mississippi county has agreed to a $2.75 million settlement in a federal lawsuit for the wrongful death of a insulin-dependent inmate held in the county jail.

William Joel Dixon died in his jail cell at the George County Regional Correctional Facility on Sept. 24, 2014, after seven days without insulin.

The George County jail’s former nurse, Carmon Sue Brannan, is serving a 15-year sentence for manslaughter for causing Dixon’s death.

The 28-year-old Dixon repeatedly begged for help but Brannan ignored him, blaming his symptoms on methamphetamine withdrawal.

The wrongful death lawsuit was filed on behalf of Dixon’s estate, his mother and his children.

