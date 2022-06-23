Advertisement

Mississippi VA names new executive director

Jun. 23, 2022
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Veterans Affairs Board has appointed Mark Smith as the agency’s new executive director. Smith was hired as deputy director in April and served as interim director after the departure of Stacey Pickering.

In a news release, the board said Smith, a Veteran, served in the United States Army and Mississippi National Guard from 1976 to 2006, retiring with the rank of colonel. He received his undergraduate degree (Bachelor of Business Administration) from William Carey University and his master’s degree (Master of Business Administration) from Mississippi College.

“I am honored to serve Mississippi’s 186,000 Veterans through our mission programs,” said Smith. “With a great team already in place, we will continue to provide superior service, care and assistance to America’s heroes.”

Smith has served over 16 years in state government at multiple agencies, including deputy commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services, personnel director for Mississippi Department of Archives and History and deputy executive director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

