More possible record heat for Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The saga continues. Extreme heat will, again, plague our area due to an upper-level heat dome that is dominating the South. After record heat on Wednesday, another day of record heat is possible for our Thursday. The standing record in Meridian for Thursday is 101 degrees, and the forecast calls for the same...so we’ll see. Regardless, it’ll be dangerously hot with heat index values ranging from 105-110... so please continue heat safety: https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat.

The core of the heat dome is to our west, and this will allow for hit/miss showers & storms to develop in our area through the afternoon/evening. So, thankfully, some areas will get a little rain relief.

Unfortunately, the core of the heat dome will slide over us for Friday into Saturday. This will help to suppress rain development, but it’ll get a little hotter. So, more record highs are expected (into the low 100s), and the humidity will make it feel like it is around 110.

By Sunday, the core of the heat dome will slide back west of us, and this will allow a cold front to slide into our area. This will bring an increase in rain chances Sunday into Monday, then cooler low 90s are expected as we get behind the front for the start of next week. So, thankfully, relief is in sight.

