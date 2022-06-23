Funeral services for Mrs. Irene Voss Thompson will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with the Reverends Derrick Wilson and Billy Warsaw officiating. Interment rites will immediately follow the service at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Thompson, age 100, of Meridian died Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Thompson was a long-time member of State Boulevard/Faith Baptist Church where she served faithfully. She taught children in Sunday School for 38 years, was an active member of Women’s Missionary Union for 50 years, and was an active member of the church’s Senior adult choir for 19 years.

She enjoyed gardening, cooking, traveling, and camping with her family. She was a homemaker and caregiver and had a heart for visiting the elderly and sick as long as she could. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be missed by the ones who really knew her.

She is survived by her daughter, Thyra Thompson Anderson (Eugene); son, Glennis Thompson (Penny); grandchildren, Wes Thompson, Kelly Thompson Long (Chris), and Sabrina Boman; five great-grandchildren; four great great-grandchildren; and numerous other family members and friends.

Mrs. Thompson was preceded in death by her parents, six siblings, and her husband of 56 years, Clarence W. Thompson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Baptist Church Building Fund (5050 Highway 19 North, Meridian, Mississippi 39307).

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 until 12:45 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

