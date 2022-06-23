One person arrested after Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A person of interest is in custody after a shooting that took place Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police said dispatch received a call Tuesday night of a shooting in the area of Coleman Street. Police arrived to find a juvenile victim lying in a ditch with a gunshot wound on his left side. He was taken to a hospital.

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

