One person arrested after Philadelphia shooting

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A person of interest is in custody after a shooting that took place Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police said dispatch received a call Tuesday night of a shooting in the area of Coleman Street. Police arrived to find a juvenile victim lying in a ditch with a gunshot wound on his left side. He was taken to a hospital.

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

