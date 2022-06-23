Advertisement

Rebels comeback falls short in 3-2 loss

(Ole Miss)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OMAHA (WTOK) - The Ole Miss Rebels lose to Arkansas 3-2 and forces a game three with a trip to the College World Series finals on the line.

Ole Miss came into this game with a lot of momentum as they had beaten the Razorbacks 13-5 in their previous meeting of the World Series, but Arkansas regained their confidence after a win over Auburn to get a rematch against the Rebels.

Arkansas started off with a bang as they would get the opening score off of a home run to give them the early 1-0 lead in the top of the second.

The Rebels would quickly respond as Kemp Alderman got his own homerun in the bottom of the second to tie the game 1-1.

The Razorbacks would eventually retake the lead in the top of the fifth as another homerun gave them a 2-1 lead. The game would open up and it looked like the Razorbacks put this game away as they scored an insurance run in the top of the 8th to take a 3-1 lead.

Then chaos happened.

Arkansas threatened to score again but the Rebels were able to get the out and get another opportunity to score. Alderman would return to bat and would take first base.

The Rebels would eventually have bases loaded and scored a run to bring the deficit to one in the bottom of the ninth. Ole Miss’ comeback falls short and Arkansas escaped with a 3-2 win.

This is not the end for Ole Miss as the Rebels and the Razorbacks will go at it one more time in the rubber match on Thursday at 3 p.m. with a trip to the College World Series on the line. The winner will face Oklahoma.

