MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Thursday! It is the same story just a different day! The heat is still on, with highs soaring in the triple digits.

We had the hottest day of the year so far yesterday with a high of 103 degrees tying the record set back in 1944. Today the trend continues with another record challenging heat day. The record was set back in 2006 with a high of 101 degrees, and today’s forecast temperature is 101 degrees.

A heat advisory has not been issued yet, but heat indices will reach above 100 degrees by 12pm.

Drink plenty of water throughout the day and stay indoors as much as possible. Some of us got some much-needed rain yesterday, and let’s hope that is the case again today with spotty showers coming into the area as early as 1PM.

Continue to stay safe in the heat and remember to check your backseats for someone or something.

