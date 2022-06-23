Advertisement

Riley Center hosts Innovative Institute

picture of a classroom
picture of a classroom(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi educational leaders are gathering in Meridian this week to discuss topics of innovation and how it can change school systems in the state for the better.

Many teachers say they are excited to explore new ideas for their classrooms.  The Innovative Institute is what brought these teachers and other educational leaders together to come and discuss new ways and even new technologies that could help their school system.  These educators sat through many courses and conferences to learn about the ways the school is changing.

“It really has been very beneficial to allow to have this space and this platform for them to be able to highlight what is really happening here in Mississippi, and it’s not the stereotypical thing most people think about outside of the state.  Mississippi is doing fantastic innovative things in their schools and for their students,” said Project Manager Cindy Ming.

The Innovative Institute ended Wednesday, June 22.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sela Ward Parkway
Meridian City Council declares state of emergency to sewer line on Sela Ward Parkway
Kelvin DeJesus Ephrim, Jr., has been charged with aggravated assault and one count of domestic...
Man charged with domestic violence
Man jailed after hit-and-run crash kills Mississippi cyclist
Deputies on scene at J. O. Thomas Rd. in Toomsuba
Tips sought to solve June 13 shooting
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 21, 2022

Latest News

A memorial service was held Wednesday to for K9 deputy Rex, who died from cancer.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department says goodbye to ‘Rex’
State Farm celebrates 100th anniversary
State Farm Insurance celebrates 100th anniversary
Meridian Freedom Project honors three civil rights workers
Meridian Freedom Project honors three civil rights workers
FILE - Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands during a group photo at the Supreme Court in...
Man pleads not guilty to trying to kill Justice Kavanaugh