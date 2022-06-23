Riley Center hosts Innovative Institute

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi educational leaders are gathering in Meridian this week to discuss topics of innovation and how it can change school systems in the state for the better.

Many teachers say they are excited to explore new ideas for their classrooms. The Innovative Institute is what brought these teachers and other educational leaders together to come and discuss new ways and even new technologies that could help their school system. These educators sat through many courses and conferences to learn about the ways the school is changing.

“It really has been very beneficial to allow to have this space and this platform for them to be able to highlight what is really happening here in Mississippi, and it’s not the stereotypical thing most people think about outside of the state. Mississippi is doing fantastic innovative things in their schools and for their students,” said Project Manager Cindy Ming.

The Innovative Institute ended Wednesday, June 22.

