Summer training increases military presence in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi National Guard said there will be a significant increase in military presence, traffic and activity in the state throughout the summer, especially areas surrounding Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center and Camp McCain Training Center,

Camp Shelby is the premier training facility in Mississippi and the largest state-owned site in the country hosting active, guard and reserve training units from all branches of service and many civil and federal law enforcement agencies.

Camp McCain allows exercises for small-unit tactics training and enhancing critical skills for numerous Army specialties.

The public should expect to see more military personnel, traffic and flights in these communities and convoys of military equipment on highways. The MSNG asks drivers to maintain a safe distance when passing convoys and avoid weaving in and out of convoys or “cutting off” convoy vehicles which take longer to stop safely. Military vehicles typically have more blind-spots and limited visibility compared to the average vehicle.

