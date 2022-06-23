Advertisement

Summer training increases military presence in Miss.

Mississippi Army National Guard convoy along a Mississippi public highway.
Mississippi Army National Guard convoy along a Mississippi public highway.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Veronica McNabb)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi National Guard said there will be a significant increase in military presence, traffic and activity in the state throughout the summer, especially areas surrounding Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center and Camp McCain Training Center,

Camp Shelby is the premier training facility in Mississippi and the largest state-owned site in the country hosting active, guard and reserve training units from all branches of service and many civil and federal law enforcement agencies.

Camp McCain allows exercises for small-unit tactics training and enhancing critical skills for numerous Army specialties.

The public should expect to see more military personnel, traffic and flights in these communities and convoys of military equipment on highways. The MSNG asks drivers to maintain a safe distance when passing convoys and avoid weaving in and out of convoys or “cutting off” convoy vehicles which take longer to stop safely. Military vehicles typically have more blind-spots and limited visibility compared to the average vehicle.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan and Houston sentenced in Lauderdale County embezzlement cases.
Former county employees sentenced in embezzlement cases
Sela Ward Parkway
Meridian City Council declares state of emergency to sewer line on Sela Ward Parkway
Former Newton County Academy baseball player, Kemp Alderman, is playing with an extra purpose...
From small town Decatur, MS to the Greatest Show on Dirt, Kemp Alderman’s journey to Omaha is extra special
Kelvin DeJesus Ephrim, Jr., has been charged with aggravated assault and one count of domestic...
Man charged with domestic violence
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Uvalde officer and husband of slain teacher detained when he tried to save wife, official says

Latest News

Congressional Republican runoffs will be decided June 28 in Mississippi.
Do you know where to vote?
online privacy
Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info
Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info
Three year-old Fletcher Pack watches as his mother, McKenzie Pack, fills out paperwork prior to...
Long COVID can affect children, study says