Advertisement

Summer treat? Ketchup-flavored popsicles available in Canada at select pop-up locations

A ketchup brand has launched a twist on a popular summer treat with ketchup-flavored popsicles.
A ketchup brand has launched a twist on a popular summer treat with ketchup-flavored popsicles.(MCCORMICK)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of the world’s most popular condiments is getting a new gig.

French’s Ketchup is offering a limited-edition ice pop called the “Frenchsicle.”

The ketchup brand said its new treat has a savory tomato flavor balanced with a hint of salty sweetness, and it will be available at pop-up locations in Canada until June 24 at no charge.

The brand created the popsicles with the Canadian ice pop brand Happy Pops.

Previously, French’s also offered mustard ice cream and mustard beer.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan and Houston sentenced in Lauderdale County embezzlement cases.
Former county employees sentenced in embezzlement cases
Sela Ward Parkway
Meridian City Council declares state of emergency to sewer line on Sela Ward Parkway
Former Newton County Academy baseball player, Kemp Alderman, is playing with an extra purpose...
From small town Decatur, MS to the Greatest Show on Dirt, Kemp Alderman’s journey to Omaha is extra special
Kelvin DeJesus Ephrim, Jr., has been charged with aggravated assault and one count of domestic...
Man charged with domestic violence
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Uvalde officer and husband of slain teacher detained when he tried to save wife, official says

Latest News

Arch Manning
Arch Manning commits to Texas
The Supreme Court struck down a concealed carry gun law in New York.
SCOTUS strikes down concealed carry gun law
A South Walton Beach home was burglarized, and made host of an illegal open-house party while...
$8 million home burglarized, host to illegal open-house party
Mississippi’s state prisons, inmates, and programs will be under a microscope for the next two...
MDOC: Study of Mississippi prison programs underway