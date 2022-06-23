Advertisement

Two additional people sentenced in 2020 killing of off-duty state trooper

Cdarrius Norman, 17 and Treyon Washington, 24
Cdarrius Norman, 17 and Treyon Washington, 24(Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Dept./WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two additional people have been sentenced for their role in the 2020 death of an off-duty Mississippi Highway Patrolman.

Treyon Washington and CDarrius Norman pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact. Judge Tomika Irving sentenced Washington to 20 years, with 15 suspended. Norman was sentenced to 20 years, with 10 years suspended.

Earlier this week, District Attorney Daniella shorter announced the conviction of Damion Whittley. Whittley pleaded guilty to depraved heart murder, and is believed to be the perpetrator.

Investigators say Lt. Troy Morris was shot to death as he sat in his truck on the side of U.S. 61 in Jefferson County.

Morris, who was off-duty at the time, was driving a mail truck for the postal service and he had a flat tire.

Officials say there are several other indicted defendants in this matter that are scheduled for trial in October 2022.

