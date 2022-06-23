Funeral service for Wayne McKinion will be held Friday, June 24, 2022, at 3:30 PM at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Dr. Dan Lanier officiating. Burial will be on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Wayne McKinion, age 77, of Lauderdale passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, peacefully at his home.

Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Glenda McKinion; children, Tony McKinion (Amy), Angelia Peak (Dwayne), Brad Foley (Angie), and Rhonda Griffith (Wallace); grandchildren, Tyler, Justin, Ryan, Aaron, Landon, and Sarah McKinion, Austin, Kaleb, and Hannah Milam, Erin, Candace Vowell (Rhett), Nate, Abby, Amanda, Naomi, Matthew, Gabby, Rebecca, Millie, Drew, and Lily Foley, Tal and Kaleigh Griffith; one great-granddaughter, Jovi Vowell; siblings, Jean Stach (Art), Pat Watson, Juarez Lameo, and Elaine Beatty; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Juanita McKinion.

Pallbearers will be his Grandsons.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

Visitation will be held Friday, June 24, 2022, 1:30 PM to 3:15 PM at the funeral home prior to service.

