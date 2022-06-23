WTOK to air election special with Guest, Cassidy

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 has an election special airing this coming weekend, June 25-26, featuring the Republican runoff candidates for Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District.

Rep. Michael Guest and challenger, former Navy pilot, Michael Cassidy, answered questions that many people are asking, such as Guest’s decision to support the Jan. 6 Commission and Cassidy’s recent changes to ideas on his campaign website.

Here’s what the two had to say after the dust settled from the first primary, where the candidates each had about 48% of the vote.

”First, what we want to make sure is we’re contrasting ourselves based on who we are and what we stand for versus our opponent. We did not do a good job of that during the lead up to June the 7th,” said Guest. “We allowed our opponent to define us. We allowed him to send out misleading and sometimes false information, claiming things such as we supported Planned Parenthood, claiming that certain votes we took supported things when we didn’t. and we did not respond back promptly.”

“We’ve got a strong enough message, and we’re able to make enough contrast with my opponent that it’s really the voters, they easily see the difference and they’re hungry for a big change in D.C.,” said Cassidy. “So even though I don’t have that much name recognition because, again, I never did anything in politics, once people know about me, once people know that there is somebody challenging Michael Guest, they’re happy to vote for somebody else. And that’s how we did as well as we did.”

The special airs Saturday, June 25, in place of our 6 p.m. newscast. There will also be two more showings, Sunday, June 26 at 11:30 a.m. on the CW and again on WTOK at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

