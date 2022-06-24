Advertisement

After Roe v. Wade decision, Philip Gunn says he will form ‘Speaker’s Commission on Life’

A celebration outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme...
A celebration outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years — a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases.(AP Photo/Steve Helber)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Speaker Philip Gunn spoke Friday after, in a landmark decision, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

In a tweet moments after Roe was overturned, the Speaker wrote, “With love for children and the women who bear them, we move forward to secure strong and lasting legal protections and cultural support for life, and a vibrant network of abortion alternatives.”

During the press conference, Gunn revealed his plans to form a “Speaker’s Commission on Life,” which, he says, will appoint House members and experts on policy, women’s health, adoption and child protection. They will be charged with recommending “Next Steps for Life.”

As he explained on social media, the Life legislation will address: more effective and well-funded child protection and foster care, more available and affordable adoption, and next-generation child support enforcement to hold fathers accountable.

Mississippi has a “trigger law” which will take effect now that Roe has been overturned. It outlaws abortion in the state except in cases of rape and threat to the mother’s life.

However, the trigger law does not take effect immediately. It becomes law ten days after Mississippi’s Attorney General, Lynn Fitch, determines Roe has been overturned.

