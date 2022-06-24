Advertisement

An Entergy customer in Mississippi? Get ready for an $80 check or bill credit

(KY3)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Public Service Commission has announced a $300,000,000 settlement with Entergy Mississippi.

Along with other things, the settlement will produce cash payments or bill credits to Entergy Mississippi’s 461,000 customers.

The settlement with Entergy Mississippi and other parties is related to 13 litigated proceedings before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Two-thirds of the settlement, according to The Mississippi Public Service Commission, will be used to offset high natural prices caused by global spikes in energy markets.

Thirty-five million will be used for a onetime bill credit or check of approximately $80 for each customer.

The remaining $65 million will provide additional benefits that will mitigate future costs to customers.

