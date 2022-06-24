Advertisement

Businesses react to JUUL ban and possible nicotine restrictions

JUUL packages
JUUL packages(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Food and Drug Administration has now banned the sale of all JUUL products and is also considering a change in the percentage of nicotine in cigarettes.

People might have to start looking for a new way to find their nicotine fix. Business owners said they don’t really understand how this is going to help anyone.

“That is the wrong idea because you will make people smoke more of the same products, that means spend more money. You see what I’m saying because when you are addicted to nicotine, you are going to have to have it,” said the owner of Smoker’s Express, Andy Murshid.

JUUL is not the only thing being regulated by the federal government; cigarettes are also facing restrictions as the government wants cigarettes to contain less nicotine in order for them to be less addicting. That could mean people who smoke now will either find a way to quit or have to buy more than they normally would.

“People are going to get nicotine one way or the other, but you’ve got people that are set in their ways. That’s all they’ve ever done, and they’re going to stick with what they know,” said sales associate at Tobacco World, J.D. McDonald.

The Biden administration is using regulations like these in hopes to lower the number of cancer-related deaths.

