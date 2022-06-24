Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report June 24, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
SHEETARA K JENNINGS1987602 56TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
ALLISON N NELSON19791616 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MSPETIT LARCENY
ZACARRIUS CLARK19983401 55TH PL MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
ALLEXZAOUS D OTT20022427 4TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSCONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
PETIT LARCENY

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 22, 2022 at 6:00 AM to June 24, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:06 AM on June 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3700 block of 40th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 8:20 AM on June 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 700 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 23, 2022

