City of Meridian Arrest Report June 24, 2022
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|SHEETARA K JENNINGS
|1987
|602 56TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|ALLISON N NELSON
|1979
|1616 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|PETIT LARCENY
|ZACARRIUS CLARK
|1998
|3401 55TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|ALLEXZAOUS D OTT
|2002
|2427 4TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
PETIT LARCENY
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 22, 2022 at 6:00 AM to June 24, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:06 AM on June 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3700 block of 40th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 8:20 AM on June 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 700 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.