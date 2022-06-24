City of Meridian Arrest Report June 24, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 9:06 AM on June 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3700 block of 40th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 8:20 AM on June 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 700 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.