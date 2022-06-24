Advertisement

Columbus woman wins big in Mississippi Match 5!

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Columbus, Miss., was still in shock when she claimed $542,292.73 in prize money from the June 21, Mississippi Match 5 drawing.

She said she plays Mississippi Match 5 every week, always choosing the quick pick option. Usually she buys five tickets each time but decided on 10 for Tuesday’s drawing. The 7th ticket nailed her big win. In disbelief, she called to her husband to look at the ticket. He thought she wanted him to kill a bug; but, in fact, it was to verify she’d hit all the winning numbers.

She purchased the winning Mississippi Match 5 ticket from Texaco Food Mart on Highway 45 North in Columbus. The winning numbers drawn were 02-16-22-28-31.

The jackpot for the Saturday, June 25, Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $55,000.

