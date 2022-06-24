Firework sales restricted to a timeline

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Fireworks are now on sale, but not for long. Laws regulating the period in which citizens of Mississippi can buy fireworks are in full effect—giving people only a few weeks to make their sparkling decisions.

Shooting fireworks is a way many people celebrate the fourth of July holiday. Firework businesses can only sell fireworks from June 15 to July fifth, according to these laws.

“So, a lot of people don’t realize this, but there’s actually a state law that prohibits the selling of fireworks outside of certain windows you can shoot fireworks all year round as long as you’re not in a city that has an ordinance against it, but you can only sell fireworks June 15 through July fifth, and then December fifth through January second,” said Tate’s Fireworks owner, Jeff Tate.

Time restrictions are not the only thing affecting the firework business as inflation sets in, prices of fireworks have seen a slight increase in price just like everything else.

“Gasoline prices are up; diesel prices are up, and hotel rates are outrageous right now. If there’s a fourth of July to skip the vacation, this is the year to do it to have you a good long vacation. The fourth falls on a Monday, so you’d have that weekend, and the Monday it’s a great fourth of July to stay home and shoot fireworks,” said Tate.

