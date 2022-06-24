Heat Remains The Trending Topic

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Friday! Yesterday we broke another record with high temperatures, and today we are set to break another one. The forecast temperature for today is expected to be 101 degrees, and the record was set back in 1944 at 100 degrees. This will be the third day in a row that we are expecting record challenging heat.

High temperatures will remain in the triple digits until Saturday. We get a break from the triple digits Sunday and into next week. Rain is expected everyday next week, and will bring us a much needed cool-down. Overnight lows will remain in the mid to lower 70s.

We have a new disturbance in the Tropical Atlantic with a 20% chance of development within the next 2 days and a 50% chance of development within the next 5 days.

The heat continues so stay safe and hydrated.

