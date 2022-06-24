Intermittent closures planned for I-20/59 in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Intermittent closures are planned on Interstate 20/59 in Meridian Sunday, June 26.

Crews will be placing fiber internet cables across the interstate between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. It will affect both directions of traffic, between the Toomsuba (Exit 65) and the Alabama state line.

Drivers wanting to avoid delays should find another route. Mississippi Department of Transportation asks all driver to slow down and be on high alert for roadside crews during the closure timeframe.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.