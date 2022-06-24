Advertisement

‘It is a joyous day!’ | Gov. Reeves reacts to Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

Supreme Court
Supreme Court(MGN)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves has released a statement moments after the Supreme Court’s landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday.

This landmark decision has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years.

Reeves called it a “joyous day,” saying the Supreme Court decision, “has made the nation safer for children than it was just a few short hours ago.”

“Despite what some may claim, Mississippi’s objective was never simply to win a court case – it’s been to create a culture of life across the country,” Governor Reeves said.

Read the full statement below.

