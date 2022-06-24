Advertisement

JPD seeking public’s help identifying dead body found on Woodell Drive

(Jackson Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a male victim whose body was found on Woodell Drive earlier this month.

JPD says the man’s arms displayed tattoos reading, “Long Live A Jay” and “Mac.”

If you recognize these images, contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

